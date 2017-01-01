\r\n
New satellite details for Aastha in Europe. You can watch Aastha for FREE on Satellite:
Astra 2F - Transponder: Txp-95 - Frequency: 11,55275 – Polarity - Linear/Horizontal - Symbol Rate: 22.0 - Modulation: 4PSK - FEC: 5/6 - DVB-S carrier - Service ID: 55110.
Today 831
Yesterday 1929
Week 12089
Month 832
All 2006803
Lohri marks the culmination of winter,and is celebrated on the 13th day of January in the month of Paush or Magh, a day before Makar Sankranti. For Punjabis, this is more than just a festival, it is also an example of a way of life. Lohri celebrates fertility and the spark of life. People gather round the bonfires, throw sweets, puffed rice and popcorn into the flames, sing popular songs and exchange greetings.\r\n Read more ...
Vasant Panchami, the Festival of Kites, falls on Panchami of the Sukal Paksh ( Waxing moon) towards the close of winter in the month of January- February.\r\n Read more ...