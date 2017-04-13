Thursday, 13 April 2017
http://www.zoofirma.ru/
http://www.zoofirma.ru/
No result...

Today's Schedule

Menu

New satellite details for Aastha in Europe. You can watch Aastha for FREE on Satellite: 
Astra 2F - Transponder: Txp-95 - Frequency: 11,55275 – Polarity - Linear/Horizontal - Symbol Rate: 22.0 - Modulation: 4PSK - FEC: 5/6 - DVB-S carrier - Service ID: 55110.

Quote of the Day

Photo Gallery

Visitors

Today 185

Yesterday 998

Week 3124

Month 12371

All 2073155

Yog Shivir - Swami Ramdev Ji
Ayurved Evam Jeewan Darshan - Acharya Balkrishna Ji
Khel Khel Mein Yog
04-giri-bapu
05-geeta-didi
06-shridharacharya_ji
17-04-14
17-04-16
17-04-16-2
17-04-19
17-04-21
17-04-22
17-04-23
17-04-24
17-05-06
Previous Next
  • Yog Shivir - Swami Ramdev Ji
  • Ayurved Evam Jeewan Darshan - Acharya Balkrishna Ji
  • Khel Khel Mein Yog
  • 04-giri-bapu
  • 05-geeta-didi
  • 06-shridharacharya_ji
  • 17-04-14
  • 17-04-16
  • 17-04-16-2
  • 17-04-19
  • 17-04-21
  • 17-04-22
  • 17-04-23
  • 17-04-24
  • 17-05-06

Baisakhi (13 April 2017)

Baisakhi is a harvest festival which is celebrated on the thirteenth day of April according to the solar calendar. This day marks the beginning of the Hindu solar new year.

 

Read more ...

Baisakhi (13 April 2017)

Baisakhi is a harvest festival which is celebrated on the thirteenth day of April according to the solar calendar. This day marks the beginning of the Hindu solar new year.

\r\n Read more ...

Saints & Gurus

Pilgrimage

Aastha Calendar

Panchaang