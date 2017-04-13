New satellite details for Aastha in Europe. You can watch Aastha for FREE on Satellite:

Astra 2F - Transponder: Txp-95 - Frequency: 11,55275 – Polarity - Linear/Horizontal - Symbol Rate: 22.0 - Modulation: 4PSK - FEC: 5/6 - DVB-S carrier - Service ID: 55110.