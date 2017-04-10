In the month of Chaitra, Hanumanji (the monkey god widely venerated throughout India), was born on Chaitra Poornima. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hanuman Ji.

Hanuman is the symbol of strength and energy. He was born to (Wind-God) Kesari and Anjani. According to legends he was born as a monkey god to serve Parmatama Lord Ram. He is worshipped in folk tradition as a deity with magical powers and the ability to conquer evil spirits. Also called by the names, Maruti, Pavanputra, Bajrangbali and Mahavira.



In heaven there was a very famous apsara (courtesan) named Punjikasthala. On a certain occasion she insulted one of the rishis. As a result she got a curse that she would be born as a female monkey. After her birth she was named Anjana. Her husband's name was Kesari. Because Anjana had no son, she began to do penance. She gave up eating and drinking. She prayed to god Vayu not only to get her a son, but that he should be powerful and swift, just like god Vayu himself.Vayu answered: "Tathastu", "Let it be as you desire."



In the morning of the first 14th day of Chaitra, Anjana gave birth to her son Hanuman. Soon after his birth Hanuman came out of the cave and, as the sun was rising, he flew towards the sun to eat its reddish rays.



As he flew towards the sun, Rahu stood in his way. But with a stroke of his tail he pushed Rahu aside. Then came Ketu, but he also was removed, and Hanuman flew ahead towards the sun. Then heaven became worried. Indra mounted his elephant "Airavat", and wondered in his mind, "Who is this extraordinary child going out to eat the sun?" Indra became angry and flung his weapon "vajra" (thunderbolt) on Hanuman, who was caught unawares. He was hit on his left knee, and fell on the top of a high mountain.



Vayu came to know about Hanuman's fall. In his anger Vayu stopped the wind ("vayu"). The very life of the gods became imperilled. The condition of all living beings became extremely precarious. All began to pray to Vayu to give up his anger. Then Indra went to meet the unconscious Hanuman, praised him for surviving the stroke of his weapon, and called him "Maruti" or "son of the wind". As a boon Indra said, "You will not be afraid of death" ("Ichchamarni"). Brahmadev also said: "Nobody will be able to kill you with any weapon in war." With this Hanuman became almost invincible. Then Vayu was pleased and the wind began to blow gently, and life returned to all living creatures.



Hanumanji also obtained boons from Varuna deva (water deity) and Yama - deity of death, victory and immortality. From Brahma he obtained the power of inducing fear in enemies, of destroying fear in friends, to be able to change his form at will and to be able to easily travel wherever he wished. From Mahadevji he obtained the boons of longevity, scriptural wisdom and ability to cross the ocean.