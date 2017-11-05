Vasant Panchami, the Festival of Kites, falls on Panchami of the Sukal Paksh ( Waxing moon) towards the close of winter in the month of January- February. The weather circle seems to be changing otherwise Vasant used to bring a message of softness in the weather in place of the hard coldseason. Vasant is the time when mustard fields are yellow with it the spring is ushered in.So Punjabis welcome the change and celebrate the day by wearing yellow clothes, holding feasts and by organizing kite flying.

Hindus all over the world celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm, as it is believed to be the birthday of Goddess Saraswati, the God principle of motion (gati), Who is also associated with the creation of the Universe. She is the Energy (Shakti) related to the male deity, Lord Brahma.



The most significant aspect of this day is that Hindu children are taught reading and writing their first words on this day - as it is considered an auspicious day to begin a child's education. Educational institutions organize special prayers for Saraswati on this day.



The lady of the house dressed in yellow with zari and gota on the dress, looking like Lakshmi, the wife of Vishnu with the chonp, bindi on the forehead and yellow and red bangles on the arms, sets the trend for everyone to become festive.



The puja is begun by the youngest girl present by applying the teeka on everyone's forehead and then, by turns, everyone sprinkling water, aipun and roli by the third finger of the right hand dipped in each liquid, by turn, holding the finger each time by the thumb loosely and then letting it go with a light jerk,',so as to sprinkle the attached liquid onto the deity. This is done three times with each liquid. The rice and flowers are picked up by the fingers and thumb and showered on to the gods. Everyone puts a little colour onto the gods. The heralding of summer begins with a bit of color sprinkled even today (before Holi) on the gods.