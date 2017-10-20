On the fifth and the last day of the Diwali festival Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej is celebrated to mark the love between brothers and sisters. It is also called Yamadwititya.

Bhai Dooj is a festival of brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters apply sacred tika on their brother's forehead and pray for their long life. Brothers bless their sisters and promise to protect them from all hardships in life.



Bhai Dooj too has got a lot to do with family ties and social attachments.



It serves as a good time, especially for a married girl, to get together with her own family, and share the post-Diwali glee.According to Vedas Yama is god of the dead. He was the son of Vivasvat, the Sun and had a twin-sister named Yami or Yamuna. Yami, Yama’s twin sister, was transformed into the sacred river Yamuna in whose purifying waters people bathe on holy days.



It is believed that once Yama went to visit his sister Yami who welcomed him with an auspicious tilak (a red dot) on his forehead and after garlanding him fed him a sumptuous meal and sweets. As a token of love Yamraj gave her a special gift while Yami presented him with a gift made with her own hands. Yamraj then announced that anyone who receives tilak from his sister will prosper. So to this day sisters welcome their brothers with the traditional tilak and sweets and brothers in turn give them gifts. Therefore, it was given the name of Yamadwititya.