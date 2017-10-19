The puja performed on the fourth day of Diwali is called the Govardhan Puja. The origin of this day goes back to the Dwapara Yuga, and to Lord Krishna. According to legends, KRISHNA lifted mount Govardhan on this day and hence the day is dedicated to the worshiping the mountain.

Goverdhan puja is offered as a tribute to Krishna's heroic feat. In parts of north India, people make cow dung replicas of the fabled mound, decorate it with flower petals and offer prayers.



The devotees of Lord Krishna keep awake the whole night and cook as many as fifty-six or one hundred and eight different types of dishes for the bhog (the offering of food) to Krishna. This sacred ceremony is referred to as ankut i.e. a mountain of food. After being offered to the lord, the delicacies are distributed as prasad to devotees.



On this day, houses and business centers are renovated and rangoli designs to welcome the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. To indicate her long-awaited arrival, small footprints are drawn with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the houses. Lamps are kept burning all through the nights.



"Lakshmi-Puja" is performed in the evenings when tiny diyas of clay are lighted to drive away the shadows of evil spirits.