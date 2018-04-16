Shravan months third day of Shukla-paksha is celebrated as Shravani Teej. But mostly people know it by the name of Hariyali teej. This is mainly a women festival. It is also known by the name of Singhara teej in few places. Hariyali Teej (Singhara Teej) is most widely celebrated in Rajasthan and in Northern India.

On this occasion, a newly married woman is called back to her home on her first Teej. Newly married woman receives Singhara from their in-laws which include new clothes, jewellry, beauty products, mehndi, sweets etc. Women clad in colourful dresses and ornaments and adore their hands with beautiful mehandi patterns.



Nature can be seen flourishing during this period, the fields turn lush green and the festivity is an invitation to prosperity. Swings are hung from trees; traditional songs and dancing are performed by women. On this occasion of hariyali teej women offer prayers to goddess Parvati. After the prayers they sing the folk songs related to Shiva-Parvati's happy married life. Many fairs are also organised on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. Women can be seen enjoying themselves with songs, swings etc.